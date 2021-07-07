A vaccinated Israeli student infected 83 classmates after catching COVID-19 from a vaccinated relative.

Israel is seeing another wave of COVID infections despite it’s high number of vaccinations.

Oops! https://t.co/f7D554Oywp — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 5, 2021

German Morgen Post reported: (translated) A corona outbreak among schoolchildren after a party in Tel Aviv worries the health authorities in Israel . As the TV broadcaster Channel 12 reports, at least 83 young people caught the virus at the celebration – all of them with the same classmate. The main worrying thing about the case is the chain of infection that led to the outbreak. According to the Times of Israel, the young man who distributed the virus at the party was vaccinated. He, in turn, had become infected from a relative who had also been vaccinated, and that relative had become infected from a person who was also vaccinated and who was recently in London. It is unclear which variant of the coronavirus it is.

