The Supreme Court just undermined the authority of K-12 public schools to set reasonable rules for children about their speech outside the classroom or on campus but involving school matters with established rules. The Court also took what should have been a matter between the child and the child’s parents and transferred it to our courts, which further weakens parental and school authority.

In its recent decision, Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. , the Supreme Court recently ruled on a school’s ability to discipline a student for express and symbolic speech made off-campus (in this case, via a social media app called Snapchat). The student did not make the varsity cheerleading squad at her school and vented her disappointment on social media by making obscene gestures and throwing an F-bomb at the school, at the squad, at softball, and at life in general.

Snapchat is supposed to assure that, within a short time, the post will disappear so no lasting harm should come of it. Unfortunately, the post got back to those at the school responsible for the cheerleading squad. The school suspended the student from the junior varsity squad for a year because those in charge thought that her […]

