Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) joined Dan Bongino on Fox News Thursday night to discuss America’s need to be tougher on Communist China, after recent violent threats from CCP President Xi Jinping. Sen. Tom Cotton talks to Dan Bongino @dbongino about the need to be tough on Communist China: “China needs us a lot more than we need them … so we can slap more tariffs on them.” pic.twitter.com/pmqBRJP7he — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 2, 2021 “According to one new report, a top researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has deep ties to China’s military,” Bongino said. “What does this mean for the United States and what can we do to hold the malignant Communist Party of China accountable?”

“I’m glad to see that NBC News is finally reporting to its viewers that that lab has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s military,” Cotton said. “If you’re watching Fox 18 months ago and ever since you would know that there is no distinction in China between the party and the state and the military, and supposedly private institutions like government research institutions or companies or anything else, the party controls everything. The military is the arm of the […]

