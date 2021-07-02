Share the truth















Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is calling on Republicans to grow a pair and get tougher on Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

During an interview on Newsmax, Haley spoke about Omar’s latest anti-Semitic outburst and said Republicans have not been forceful enough in condemning Omar for anti-American and anti-Jewish comments.

“I think the Republicans are way too nice,” Haley said. “If the tables were turned, they would be having our lunch. And the fact that we’re standing on the sidelines is not OK.”

“Let’s call this out for what it is: Omar hates the Jewish people and she resents America, and she continues to show it time and time again,” Haley said. “She continues to do these things that are absolutely uncalled for. If anybody else did it, there would be huge repercussions. And why the Democratic Party continues to stand by and allows her to do this is beyond me.

“But I’ll tell you what this means: As long as the Democratic Party doesn’t call her out for hating the Jewish people and for resenting America that means they agree with her.”

“We have to call this out,” she added. “That includes the Democrats, that includes the Biden press office that continues to […]

