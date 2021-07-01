Share the truth















Lake Mead Falls To Lowest Level Since Hoover Dam’s Construction The electrical grids of multiple western states are being threatened by increasing demands, shorter supply, scorching heat, and historic drought, an NBC News report reveals.

Record-high temperatures and historic drought conditions are impacting broad areas of the American West, NBC News’ Josh Lederman reported . These factors, combined with increasing demands for electricity, are putting power grids in Oregon, California, New Mexico, and other states at risk of failure.

“From generation at power plants to the transmission lines that carry electricity to homes and businesses, just about every part of the power system performs worse in conditions that are intensely hot and dry,” Lederman wrote. “That raises significant questions about the nation’s readiness for a future in which, climate scientists say, global warming is expected to make extreme weather events even more common.”

Ernst & Young digital grid consultant, Omar Al-Juburi, told NBC News, “We’re going to get to a point where the current infrastructure and the current way of operating is going to continue to be strained by these extreme heat waves.”

Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, hit 116 degrees last month — a record high — causing a Portland-area power generation company […]

