Share the truth















The ABC Daytime news and opinion show, “The View,” is now short one member as longtime host, and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain has decided to leave.

The 36-year-old mother of one made the announcement on Thursday’s show, saying that she has four weeks left.

“I’m just going to rip the band-aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at ‘The View.’ I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for,” she said. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look. Covid has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way at least for me — the way I am looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like, and when I said good-bye to all of you in the studio over a year and a half ago, I […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

Share the truth













