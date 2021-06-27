Share the truth















UNITED STATES – AUGUST 28: Barry Faulkner 1936 Constitution mural in the rotunda of the National Archives, Washington, D.C. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) In an exclusive report out Sunday, Fox News noted that a “little noticed ” report from a National Archives task force on racism suggested the building, where America’s founding documents are displayed, was an example of “structural racism” and suggested major changes to how the Constitution and other notable records are presented in order to provide “context.”

The group also reportedly suggested that the National Archives portrayal of individual founding fathers was too positive.

The group, Fox News said Sunday, “claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives’ own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of ‘structural racism’ and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively.”

The task force, which completed its work in April, noted that “structural racism” included “legacy descriptions that use racial slurs and harmful language to describe BIPOC communities,” like racial slurs but also terms like “elderly,” “handicapped” and “illegal alien.”

The National Archives rotunda fell under serious […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

