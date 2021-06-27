Share the truth















Failed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has finally found love from the same media that mocked and ridiculed him back in 2012. He was made a laughing stock when he lost a winnable election to a vulnerable Barack Obama.

The former governor of ultra-liberal Massachusetts has gone from zero to hero in the eyes of the Democratic party activists. They control the national messaging from their corrupt studios and newspapers and on Sunday morning he joined CNN’s Jake Tapper to give props to Joe Biden.

Romney is basking in the afterglow of a deal on a “bipartisan” slimmed-down infrastructure package that he and other RINOs negotiated with Biden. This turned out to be a fool’s errand since the fibber in chief has already said that he would veto the bill if it wasn’t accompanied by a budget stuffed with Green New Deal items.

During his appearance on the self-proclaimed “most trusted name in news” on its flagship “State Of The Union” program, Mitt expounded on his great vision of America. He said he trusted Biden and as usual, he didn’t miss an opportunity to trash his nemesis, former President Donald J. Trump. Mitt Romney on Trump continuing to push the Big Lie: […]

