The latest buzzword being used to discredit anyone who questions the mainstream narrative is “conspiracy theorist.” Everyone is terrified of being labeled one, and we are even seeing the Evangelical Elite getting into the action, calling out the supposed conspiracy theorists from within the midst of Evangelicalism. Really, it comes down to an attempt to discredit any truly conservative Christians who happened to support President Trump or question the globalist agenda being implemented before our eyes.

The first question that Dr Mike Spaulding answered during this episode of Ask Dr Mike was: I’ve seen The Gospel Coalition and other orgs say that Christians shouldn’t promote conspiracy theories, specifically with this 2020 election. Is it wrong for Christians to get into conspiracy theories?

This is a recurring theme that continually comes up. The fascinating angle to this is the fact that the supposed “conspiracy theories” that we are continually told to stop “peddling” are turning out to be true virtually every single time. We’ve seen this come to fruition throughout the COVID-19 “pandemic” and it’s now being shown during the forensic audit playing out in Arizona.

However, let’s take it a step further. Forget the specifics of what we are facing in society today and whether there’s a globalist cabal that is lying to our faces to implement their New World Order and Great Reset (Hint: It’s all true). On a philosophical and theological level, are conspiracy theories something that Christians should avoid?

As Dr Mike always explains, a conspiracy theory is nothing more than theorizing about what is being done in secret. A conspiracy is not what the mainstream media implies when they slander conservatives with that term… it’s literally sinister plots being planned in secret. I think we can all agree that happens on a daily basis among the elites!

Throughout the Bible we see conspiracies play out. Think about it… one of the greatest conspiracies was found in each of the Four Gospels! Judas Iscariot, one of the original Twelve Disciples, betrayed Jesus IN SECRET, turning him over to be crucified for a mere thirty pieces of silver. That was a traitorous and sinister plot that would’ve been deemed a “tin foil hat conspiracy theory” until it actually happened.

Now, I want to be clear… we cannot act as if a conspiracy theory is factually true until we can prove it beyond a shadow of a doubt. I’m always one that is willing to entertain virtually any theory, but I’m going to want to explore it until I can either verify it or prove it false. But let’s not act as if a conspiracy theory is something that we should never entertain. It just comes down to putting it in its proper place.

Ask Dr Mike is a monthly show co-hosted by Dr Mike Spaulding and Jeff Dornik where questions submitted by listeners are asked live on the air. Here are the questions answered during this episode:

I’ve seen The Gospel Coalition and other orgs say that Christians shouldn’t promote conspiracy theories, specifically with this 2020 election. Is it wrong for Christians to get into conspiracy theories?

If the church isn’t the building we meet in, what’s wrong with obeying the government orders and gathering together in smaller groups or outside?

Does the Bible command wives to obey their husbands? Or is there a different understanding of submission?

To submit your questions for next month’s episode, please email [email protected]

