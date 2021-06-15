Share the truth















Julie Kelly at American Greatness has been doing yeoman work exposing the crimes of the DC leftists who have targeted, arrested and imprisoned hundreds of people that attended President Trump’s speech and may have wandered toward or even into the Capitol on January 6th. While there were some bad actors there that day, most likely Antifa/BLM interlopers or genuine lunatics, most of those present were actually invited into the Capitol building as some of the video has shown.

Who ordered the Capitol police to stand down? Probably Pelosi, who very much wanted an “incident” with which to tar and feather Trump and his supporters. It was very possibly a calculated set-up. Who else was involved remains to be seen but as everyone knows by now, that event has been blown so far out of proportion as to no longer resemble at all what actually took place.

Unlike the Antifa/BLM riots that occurred across the country over the summer of 2020, the incident that day was like a schoolyard scuffle compared to the violent, destructive and even murderous conflagrations that did hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to numerous cities. People need to be reminded that the left, most especially Kamala […]

