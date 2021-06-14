Share the truth















Debbie Hill, Pool via AP On Sunday, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted Joe Biden and his approach to Iran in his final address to parliament, revealing that the Biden administration wanted him to keep their foreign policy disagreements “behind closed doors,” but that he would no longer do so.

“The new U.S. administration requested that I save our disagreements on the Iran nuclear deal for behind closed doors, and not share them publicly,” Netanyahu said. “I told them I won’t act that way.”

He compared the Biden administration’s efforts to reenter the Iran nuclear deal to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s decision not to bomb the train tracks to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland in 1944.

“We waited for salvation from others, and it didn’t come. Against the threat of annihilation, we had no savior… we didn’t have a country then and we didn’t have an army. But today we have a voice, we have a country and we have a defending force.”

The United States entered the Iran nuclear deal against the warnings of Netanyahu when Barack Obama unilaterally signed the treaty without Senate ratification. “The prime minister of Israel needs to be able to say no to the president of […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

