Joe Biden traveled across the pond and made it clear that the era of ‘America First’ is over and that under his regime, America will always bend the knee to the global elite.

The nation’s 46th president may have stumbled around the G7 conference embarrassing the nation on the global stage. However, he and Dr. Jill did have tea with Queen Elizabeth much to the delight of a swooning media and his fellow world leaders.

Regardless of Biden’s sad condition, he soothed the hurt feelings and put a balm on the bruised egos of the likes of Merkel, Macron, and Trudeau. The leader who had met their match in former President Donald J. Trump were pleased to get back to business as usual.

While Biden may have received rave reviews from the G7 globalists, including from French President Emmanuel Macron who crowed that “It’s great to have a U.S. president who’s part of the club and very willing to cooperate,” the reviews weren’t so positive at home.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took aim at good old Joe from Scranton. As a serious candidate for a 2024 showdown with Biden and […]

