GOP Spurns Jan. 6 Riot Probe As Trump Looms Over 2022 Election Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced a bill on Friday to ban the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from buying U.S. real estate.

“‘The Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act’ will ensure that Texas’s land never comes under the control of the CCP by prohibiting the purchase of U.S. public or private real estate by any members of the CCP,” Roy said, as first reported by The Spectator .

“In their quest for global domination, China has been buying up land and strategic infrastructure all over the world and in the United States,” Roy said in a statement. “Direct Chinese investment in the US economy is a major threat to the American way of life and requires that we take serious action to thwart the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from ever seizing control of strategically valuable domestic assets in the US.”

As Roy’s statement further said: Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that foreign investors control nearly 30 million acres of U.S. farmland, roughly the size of Ohio. Texas has the second highest amount of foreign ownership with 3 million acres under foreign control. In Texas, a Chinese based […]

