Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak holds up a bill newly signed into law in Las Vegas, Nev., on June 11, 2021. (John Locher/AP Photo) Nevada ’s governor on Friday signed a bill that aims to make the state the first presidential primary, in an ongoing battle with other states that hold early votes.

Assembly Bill 126 ( pdf ) requires the primary during a presidential election year be held in Nevada on the second to last Tuesday in January.

The law “establishes Nevada as the first in the Nation presidential primary and this brings me great pride as the diversity and culture found in the people of the great State of Nevada undoubtedly represents the demographical composition of who we are as a Nation,” Gov. Steve Sisolak , a Democrat, said after signing the bill in a ceremony.

The bill was passed by the Nevada Assembly last month 30–11 and by the Nevada Senate, also in May, 15–6.

New Hampshire state law dictates that presidential primary elections shall be held on a date that is a week or more before the date on which any other state shall hold a similar election.

"The purpose of this section is to protect the tradition of the New

