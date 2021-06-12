Share the truth















Video: Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, candidate for congress (MA-2), demands the resignation of Debbie Martell for traditional Catholic beliefs on marriage and adoption. In Massachusetts, nearly all the elected Republican state legislators have joined state Party officials and other prominent Republicans in a series of vicious, hate-filled, series of attacks on an Orthodox Catholic member of the GOP State Committee.

At issue is this woman’s disagreement with the LGBT agenda with children. The major holdout is the state Party Chairman, also an Orthodox Catholic — and they are now calling for his resignation for that same reason. Here’s what happened

Debbie Martell is one of 80 elected members of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee, which runs the state Party. She is a faithful Catholic and a long-time friend of MassResistance.

Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette is an LGBT activist who has decided to run for Congress as a Republican against incumbent Jim McGovern. Sossa-Paquette claims to be the one behind changing the laws in Massachusetts several years ago to allow same-sex couples to adopt. He is very public about his “husband” and adopted children, and brings his “husband” to political events with him. From the beginning of his Congressional campaign, it seems that his primary objective […]

Read the whole story at stream.org

Share the truth













