Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe won Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, easily defeating Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax and three other candidates.

Current Gov. Ralph Northam was ineligible to compete because the state’s constitution bars governors from serving consecutive terms.

McAuliffe, who previously held the Virginia governorship from January 2014 until January 2018, will compete against Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin during the general election contest.

