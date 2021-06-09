Share the truth















Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate for Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori (C), flanked by her vice-presidential co-candidates, former congressman Luis Galarreta (L) and lawyer Patricia Juarez (R), offers a press conference at their party headquarters in Lima on June 7, 2021. – Peru’s right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori on Monday raised allegations of “irregularities” and “signs of fraud” in Sunday’s election as her rival, far-left trade unionist Pedro Castillo, took a razor-thin lead in the vote count. (Photo by Luka GONZALES / AFP) (Photo by LUKA GONZALES/AFP via Getty Images) Keiko Fujimori, the far-right candidate in Peru’s presidential election on Sunday, claimed late on Monday that her party had evidence of “concerning” irregularities that may constitute fraud.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Peru’s National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) has not declared a winner in Sunday’s national vote. Fujimori appeared in the election – a runoff set by a separate election featuring numerous candidates in April – against far-left Leninist candidate Pedro Castillo. It is Fujimori’s third appearance in a presidential runoff election.

ONPE’s latest update Monday morning showed the agency had counted 97.311 percent of the vote. Castillo led Fujimori in the latest update with 50.227 percent of the vote to Fujimori’s 49.773 […]

