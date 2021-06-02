Share the truth















Dr. Anthony Fauci is heralded by most on the left and even many on the right as a hero, a brilliant medical mind who saved this nation from a much worse fate than we’ve experienced so far from Covid-19. The reality that some have known for a while is that we have persevered through the pandemic and associated lockdowns in spite of Fauci’s unambiguous ineptitude.

A Freedom of Information Act request and separate lawsuit have revealed damning information about Fauci’s handling of the pandemic. It’s unfortunate that they were first revealed by the Washington Post and Buzzfeed because these leftist organizations are part of the progressive cult that has placed and kept Fauci on a pedestal. They continue to do so even in the face of clear corruption and absolute failures on Fauci’s part. They both take whatever shots they can at President Trump while downplaying just how poorly Fauci handled his own role. Nevertheless, even their fawning cannot save Fauci from the truth.

We’ll start with a discover by The National Pulse. As Natalie Winter reported, Fauci thought a detailed warning from a respected PhD physicist was too long for him to read:

Private emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request reveal him ignoring warnings from a PhD physicist about trusting the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 data.

“Too long for me to read,” Fauci wrote in response to an email from Dr. Erik Nilsen, a published PhD physicist and CEO of neuroscience research company Bio-Signal.

And while Fauci may not have had time to read the email outlining Chinese Communist Party (CCP) manipulation of COVID-19 data, he has found time to author a book about his “life philosophy”, promote children’s books pushing COVID-19 vaccines, and even deliver commencement addresses at controversial universities conducting gain-of-function research.

The email from Nilsen warns that the data the CCP was sharing with the world regarding COVID-19 death counts was fraudulent:

I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since —January 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data. My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased towards nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago).

The PhD physicist suggested that the regime’s lockdown data was similarly deceptive:

The number of body bags my contacts told me about about, even after short 15-minutes walk to/from grocery stores in one city during CCP-authorized time slots, suggest the number of deaths is several orders of magnitude larger than what China’s posted data indicates. Also, everyone I know in China continues to be in lock down (-6+ weeks now), and several went “silent” since about a week ago. This greatly troubles me because those who went silent live in Wuhan. And, yesterday, the CCP revoked permits/license for several Foreign reporters who were trying to learn about about the situation in Wuhan and other parts of China. Several of my sources have told me, in coded language, that the situation in at least Wuhan is not under control at all.

The email that Fauci claimed was “Too long for me to read” is just over 1500 words which makes it a 5-6 minute read. And that’s for someone who is not charged with the responsibility of guiding a nation’s response to a wildly spreading coronavirus. Fauci, allegedly an intelligent man, could have probably made it all the way through the important document in less time.

Here’s the email that was “TLDR” to Fauci written by a physicist with inside information about China’s handling of Covid-19 in the early stages:

Dear Dr. Fauci, You’re beyond busy but I hope you read this message. [REDACTED] I’m only mentioning this so you don’t think I’m a paranoid freak. I’m convinced you already know the outbreak is way past the point of containment, and, unfortunately, herd immunity will soon ensue. Then, outbreak 2 will happen shortly after, and, hopefully, not ad infinitum. I’m writing to make sure you already know or at least suspect everything I’m about to tell you. I need to clear my conscience because it’s possible (albeit unlikely) that some of what tell you is new and possibly useful in, at least, saving lives in the USA. I’m a physicist and have been modeling this outbreak since January. My panic started minutes after I learned —5M people left Wuhan around January 22 a few days before the CCP starting locking the country down. The 5M people scattered to 13,000+ cities in China to visit family & friends for the Lunar Festival (Chinese New Year). I’ve been communicating with quite a few people around the world including an NYU epidemiologist [REDACTED]. We’ve both been warning our families, to mostly deaf ears at first, since January. It’s been frustrating and exhausting, but, finally, most are as prepared as possible for what’s about to happen. I have lots of information about China due to my business, scientific, friendship, and other ties with many there, including immunologists & virologists at top-tier institutions and laboratories. My WeChat account (like Skype / Whatapp) was blocked by the CCP for 3 days late February / early March, but, after a warning message, it is now unblocked. I’m willing to share with you everything I know, think I know, or seriously suspect. Here are a few examples: I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since —January 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data. My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased towards nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago). I want to emphasize that I do not believe China intentionally did this to harm the world. I sincerely believe it was done for saving-face reasons. Saving face is possibly the most powerful motivating force in China. it is the key to understanding how most Chinese think and why they do what they do. China wanted the world to believe that their Herculean quarantining efforts contained the outbreak. However, I don’t think this is true, even after spraying —billions of gallon of “Clorox” all the country. The number of body bags my contacts told me about about, even after short 15-minutes walk to/from grocery stores in one city during CCP-authorized time slots, suggest the number of deaths is several orders of magnitude larger than what China’s posted data indicates. Also, everyone I know in China continues to be in lock down (-6+ weeks now), and several went “silent” since about a week ago. This greatly troubles me because those who went silent live in Wuhan. And, yesterday, the CCP revoked permits/license for several Foreign reporters who were trying to learn about about the situation in Wuhan and other parts of China. Several of my sources have told me, in coded language, that the situation in at least Wuhan is not under control at all. In my opinion, China is continues to be extremely concerned about saving face (first) and their economy (second). Their economy is already suffering terribly, and they can’t afford to lose the many large manufacturing and other business agreements with foreign countries. This is why I believe they’re trying, and succeeding to convince many, to convince most of their population that the outbreak is under control, and it will soon be ok to return to work — even though it will not be safe, because of current outbreak and outbreak # 2 that will likely start soon. Citizens are not allowed to travel beyond a few stores and, in special cases, their work office, so even people who live their have no idea what’s really going on especially in Hubei province including Wuhan. Also, an H15N outbreak seems to have recently started in humans in Hunan province (which neighbors Hubei/Wuhan area). I also have lots of information about USA. Here is some: I believe that many COVID-19 deaths were incorrectly labelled at 2019-2020 flu deaths. The spreading in the USA is almost certainly already homogeneous, because its been going on since last year without any containment whatsoever. Once massive testing finally starts, this truth/reality will, unfortunately, become obvious. It will manifest itself as hyper exponential (hyperbolic) growth starting a day or two after the millions of testing kits arrive and start being used. The hyper exponential dynamics will eventually evolve to a more accurately calibrated exponential curve once the number to tests is large enough to properly sample the population. I don’t think Italy is ahead of us. I think were ahead and by a large amount. A few other quick bits of info… The time between infection and death seems to have decreased from about —20 days (a few months) ago to possibly as short as —8 days. And, the incubation period seems to be significantly longer. Both, and other data I’ve looked at, strongly suggest at least one mutation has occurred. This is extremely concerning to me. Another concern is the distribution of deaths vs. age appears to not be as strongly biased, compared to when China data was included, towards older people and/or people with chronic health conditions. Over the past 15+ years, I’ve traveled to China multiple times per year. I’m pretty sure you’ve known this for a while, but I truly believe the outbreak tsunmai in the USA is either already happened or is about to happen. As you know, as soon as a surge is sensed, the Tsunami will immediately follow. I believe we missed the containment boat quite a while ago. I’ve been closely listening to your comments on TV, and I’m pretty sure you’ve already come to the same conclusion but don’t want to cause mass panic (I understand that). I’m 99% sure that SARS-CoV-2 been spreading in the USA since late November / early December last year. [REDACTED] She works at [REDACTED] and it’s possible that everyone in her office got infected too. Who knows how many people in Alaska got it too, but I suspect many tens of thousands possible much more. [REDACTED] but it has been impossible to get tested. I’ve called 5 places in Alaska and none wanted me to come it for the test. I’ve instructed my family and, recently (after family), close friends to get some Alvesco (ciclesonide) for emergency use only. I’ve been told by colleagues on the front-line in Japan, China, and Korea, and found several pre-print papers, that it is an effective treatment for late-stage COVID-19 patients. Some patients on ventilators who were approaching death have fully recovered after treatment with ciclesonide; ciclesonide has much smaller particles than other corticosteroids so it reaches deeper into lungs and alveolis) . Also, the treatment seems to be a potent suppressor of virus replication. Recovered patients have tested negative shortly after the treatment. Of course, data is limited so can’t be sure the treatment is effective. However, because Alvesco has been shown to be safe for infant – 100+ year-old patients, I’m ok with my family and I having it for emergency use. That is, only if healthcare facilities are unable to accept them or me as a patient to treat with ventilator, corticosteroids (or whatever the best available treatment is at that time). Having Alvesco in our emergency kits is a much better option that someone avoidably dying because of an overburdened healthcare facility. The other drug I have, and have told my family and some friends to get, is called hyroxychloriquine — also seem to be effective and safe. But, I think Alvesco is better because it appears to prevent the virus from replicated so infection is wiped out and no longer contagious. Alvesco seems to be two silver bullets in one. I don’t believe in coincidences and I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but there are many things out of Iran that also concern me greatly. That’s all I say right now. If all of this is old news to you, then I would greatly appreciate a response. It can be as short as “yes”. Anyway, I had to share this information with you. Now my conscience is clear. My concern is that it’s possible you don’t have some of the above info, so I decided to send you this message. I wrote this quickly, so I apologize in advance for any typos, etc. I truly appreciated your efforts, and I’m now confident that President Trump, you, and everyone else involved is doing everything possible to ensure the best possible outcomes. I was deeply concerned a few weeks ago, when the gravity of the situation seemed to not be fully recognized by several in DC. Feel free to call me anytime. My cell # is below. If you do call, I will keep anything we discuss confidential (if necessary). Sincerely,

Erik

It only gets worse from there for Fauci. One of the themes throughout the emails is how Fauci seemed obsessed with trying to cover up any evidence that pointed towards China unleashing the coronavirus from their labs. As we now know, Fauci’s direct involvement with gain-of-function research is quickly being revealed, especially as it pertains to the Wuhan Virology Lab where many believe the disease was manufactured.

In light of these revelations, it’s understandable why Fauci was so adamant about quashing talks that the Chinese Communist Party created this disease. His cover up spans far back to the beginning of the escapades. As Zero Hedge reported:

Fauci Emails Reveal Damage Control Scramble After ZeroHedge Spotlights Man-Made COVID-19 Theory

In January, 2020, when the World Health Organization insisted that COVID-19 wasn’t transmissible between humans, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the risk to the American public from the virus was “low,” officials at the National Institutes of Health were scrambling to perform damage control after a controversial – and now withdrawn – study suggested that there were HIV-like ‘insertions’ included in SARS-CoV-2.

Specifically:

To further investigate if these inserts are present in any other corona virus, we performed a multiple sequence alignment of the spike glycoprotein amino acid sequences of all available coronaviruses (n=55) [refer Table S.File1] in NCBI refseq (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) this includes one sequence of 2019-nCoV[Fig.S1]. We found that these 4 insertions [inserts 1, 2, 3 and 4] are unique to 2019-nCoV and are not present in other coronaviruses analyzed. … We then translated the aligned genome and found that these inserts are present in all Wuhan 2019-nCoV viruses except the 2019-nCoV virus of Bat as a host [Fig.S4]. Intrigued by the 4 highly conserved inserts unique to 2019-nCoV we wanted to understand their origin. For this purpose, we used the 2019-nCoV local alignment with each insert as query against all virus genomes and considered hits with 100% sequence coverage. Surprisingly, each of the four inserts aligned with short segments of the Human immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) proteins.

The now-withdrawn paper piqued the interest of several journalists, including Zero Hedge (whose account Twitter banned one day after we updated our coverage of the article, claiming we ‘doxed’ a Chinese scientist in an earlier report).

Thanks to a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for Fauci’s emails, we now know that the National Institutes of Health was not only aware of the Indian report, but were actively discussing how to handle it.

A January 31 email from AFP’s Issam Ahmed asks NIH immunologist Dr. Barney Graham for comment:

“I was told by a contact you may be willing to give an opinion of this paper that has just gone live. It suggests the new Coronavirus has four inserts similar to HIV-1 and this is not a coincidence,” reads the email.

Graham immediately forwards the correspondence to the Office of Communications and Government Relations (OCGR), saying “This is one we don’t want to answer without high-level input, but wanted you to know about the rising controversy.”

Two days later, Jennifer Routh OCGR replies, telling Graham: “OCGR is going to send a note to the reporter to decline, noting that the paper is not peer-reviewed. Please let us know if you receive similar requests.”

That same Sunday morning, Fauci is looped in – with Sir Jeremy Farrar forwarding Zero Hedge‘s article after mentioning how World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom and the organization’s cabinet chief were in ‘conclave’ – ostensibly on how to manage the narrative – noting “If they do prevaricate [bullshit the public], I would appreciate a call with you later tonight or tomorrow to think how we might take forward.”

“Do you have a minute for a quick call?” Fauci replies, after having called the Indian paper “really outlandish.”

Of course, the Indian paper was quickly withdrawn by its authors, and the notion that COVID-19 could have been man-made was rendered radioactive – for a while.

Journalists have been scouring the emails for additional bombshells and they’re clearly producing. We’re not just talking about the standard missteps that have created an atmosphere of destitution and fear across the country. What we’re finding is a willful attempt to do damage control at every turn, not for the sake of the nation but for the advancement of a cause. Fauci and others stoked fear to promote an agenda and took advantage of it whenever possible.

As journalist Alex Berenson noted, the earliest mistakes by Fauci set the tone for the rest of our nation’s horrid responses to the pandemic. “Oops. On March 2, Fauci estimates a 2% mortality rate from the virus. He’s off by a factor of 10, give or take. This was the mistake that drove all the others.”

Oops. On March 2, Fauci estimates a 2% mortality rate from the virus. He’s off by a factor of 10, give or take. This was the mistake that drove all the others. pic.twitter.com/onGRI5IXKa — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 1, 2021

At this point it’s no longer a question of whether Fauci should be fired. Should he be criminally charged? Was he acting in the best interests of the Chinese Communist Party and himself while pretending to be the guy who was bringing common scientific sense to the White House? The more we read, the clearer it becomes that Fauci’s priorities had very little to do with healthcare and much more to do with avoiding political fallout and taking advantage of the fear that was caused by his own predictions.

Was he lying or was he stupid? Either way, there are many more questions that need to be answered. All the while, mainstream media journalists propped him up as the guy everyone needed to listen to, and far too many people did. Even before the email dump, Faucism seemed to be on its way out but many journalists have come to his defense, perhaps to justify their own positive press over the last year and a half.

As Matt Vespa at Townhall noted, it’s time to reinvigorate calls for his ousting:

Remember the chant ‘fire Fauci’? It was heard in the waning days of the 2020 election. Donald Trump teased to wait after the election, but the former president was denied a second term. Yet, congressional Republicans are calling for Fauci’s termination given his waffled path over his ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Wuhan lab leak theory is back. It’s been resurrected, but not before the liberal media deserves a brutal flogging for ignoring the story merely because Trump and Republicans posited this theory first. Trump said it so we couldn’t be objective is their excuse. The liberal media should be beaten bloody. This isn’t new. We knew. Everyone else has known as well. You, idiots, are the last to finally get it, so stop acting as if you stumbled on this ‘breaking news story.’ You all actively smeared and dismissed anyone who brought it up. This is like the arsonist trying to take credit for putting out the fire he or she started.

Three Wuhan lab staffers fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in November of 2019. The lab destroyed samples that December. New video shows lab technicians being bitten by bats, not wearing proper protective gear, and they were covered in blood. Now, we learn that Fauci and the NIH gave tons of cash to this lab via the EcoHealth Alliance. Fauci said this money was not directly used for “gain of function research,” which CNBC noted was the process in which a virus is made more lethal or transmissible to better understand a pathogen as a means of preparing for methods to kill it. When pressed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) if he could guarantee that those who received this grant money didn’t use it for gain of function operations, however, Fauci admitted he can’t be sure. I mean, who doesn’t trust an authoritarian regime with a rap sheet of human rights abuses that stretches from the Alps to the Himalayas. Oh, and one that runs over its own citizens with tanks when they protest in support of democracy. No way they would lie; China didn’t lie about COVID, right?

We will update this story and post more as information continues to be revealed.

Many of us thought Dr. Anthony Fauci was a fraud. Based on what we’re learning from these emails, we were being generous. He’s worse than a fraud. He’s complicit in the most consequential crime perpetrated against America.

