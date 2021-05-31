Share the truth















The two illegal alien MS-13 members have been convicted of the 2017 killing of a 15-year old girl as a sacrifice to Santa Muerte, the Saint of Death. Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 22, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 26, both originally from El Salvador, have each been sentenced to 40 years in prison after plea deals with the prosecution admitting that they killed 15-year old Genesis Cornejo in a satanic ritual. Diego Hernandez-Rivera, 22, otherwise known as “Scary,” faced a judge on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the murder of 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo.

In exchange to pleading guilty, Hernandez-Rivera received 40 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for 12 years in prison. Hernandez-Rivera’s sentences will run concurrently. Hernandez-Rivera’s partner, Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 26, also known as “Diabolico,” pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Source: KTRK-TV ABC 13 According to prosecutors, in 2017, Rivera and Flores kidnapped three girls aged 14, 15, and 16 and allegedly gave them drugs and forced them to have sex. Prosecutors expected to show in court that Cornejo-Alvarado, whose Houston-area family had reported her missing, was dating a gang member and […]

Read the whole story at clashdaily.com

Share the truth













