A TikTok video drew thousands to Alki Beach in Seattle on Saturday after a user called for people to come party on the beach, rivaling a similar incident that happened in Huntington Beach, CA last weekend.

Insipired by ” Adrian’s Kickback ,” a lawless party hosted by a teen in California after his TikTok went viral inviting people to come party, teens in Washington state decided to join in on the fun. Adrian’s Kickback was described as the movie “Animal House” and individuals grew violent when law enforcement dispersed the crowd.

The TikTok titled “Washington Kickback” posted by @kidsteez_ last Sunday said, “Let’s have a kickback in Washington at Alki Beach?…Let’s take over Adrian. I need all my Washington people to share this.”

The TikTok garnered over 300,000 views and as a result more than 2,500 people showed up to Alki Beach ready to rage on Memorial Day Weekend.

The group of partygoers gathered around 6pm and within an hour a massive crowd had formed.

After gaining intel on the violent and criminal events that took place at the TikTok party in California, the Seattle Police Department responded to the event with a heavy police presence.Although the majority in attendance seemed to be under

