India has been suffering horrendously from COVID of late, and the complete death toll may never be known. But in the capital city of Delhi, mass distribution of ivermectin began and the results have been stunning.

Stephen McIntyre of Climate Audit posted a Twitter thread that includes this remarkable graph: I tweeted about ivermectin in April 2020 and again in August 2020. It’s hard not to think that objective appraisal of ivermectin has been delayed by both TDS and NIH (in both senses of acronym). pic.twitter.com/B8AdYGCheK — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) May 27, 2021 ( source )

This result is consistent with the results of mass distribution of ivermectin in Mexico City, as reported by James V. DeLong on these pages on May 21, 2021:

