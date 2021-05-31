Share the truth















Save up to 66% on MyPillow products. Use promo code FedUp , and save up to 66%. During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden let refugees and illegal immigrants know they would be received with open arms if he was elected. Once inaugurated as the country’s new president, Biden moved quickly in keeping his promise:

● In a single month, February, 100,000 illegal immigrants were allowed by Biden to cross the Southern border.

Trending: Sidney Powell On What Happens If Massive Voter Fraud Is Proven: “It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration date is set” [VIDEO]

● In March, the number swelled to 170,000 border encounters with illegals.

● In April 2020, when Trump was in office, there were 17,000 border encounters with illegals and “refugees.” In April 2021, the number skyrocketed to 178,000, an increase of 950%. Some projections say the total for 2021 could approach two million, all of whom know that surrendering to the Biden Border Patrol will ensure a quick and hassle-free pass to the U.S. destination of their choice.

● To maximize the inflow of desperately-poor migrants, Biden last week granted “temporary protected status” to Haitian illegals due to “poverty.”As president, Biden […]

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

Share the truth













