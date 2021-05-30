Share the truth















Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a professed Catholic, penned an op-ed for the progressive-leaning National Catholic Reporter on May 19, comparing the Catholic Church’s stance on abortion to Muslim Sharia law — a system of ‘justice’ which some insist is simply misunderstood, although even CNN has admitted , “Some of [Sharia’s] harsher versions can demand women clad in all black, adulterers being stoned and thieves getting their hands cut off.”

Bottom line: Kaine’s assessment comparing the two is completely off-base.

Culture of life vs. Sharia law

According to Kaine, the Catholic Church’s doctrine on the immorality of abortion (killing a human child in the womb) and its efforts to end abortion are equal to a system that urges women to be masked in public, that bans adoption, that states Muslims may not marry non-Muslims, and even assigns the death penalty individuals involved with certain acts. Sharia law reinforces the idea that women are inferior to men, according to laws.com , and states that if a woman becomes pregnant due to rape, she shall be sentenced to death by stoning . Here’s what Kaine had to say:

Of course, any church can set conditions on the behavior of its members. So Biden […]

