Share the truth















(AP Photo/Jon Elswick) It’s hip to be woke, even when the good intentions of political correctness bring disastrous results.

How could we have possibly known political correctness would fail? For starters, Frederick Douglass told us so in 1865 as the Civil War was ending. Addressing the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society, Douglass said,”Everybody has asked the question, and they learned to ask it early, ‘What should we do with the negro? I have had but one answer from the beginning. Do nothing with us. Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us.”

Jason L. Riley wrote an entire book about failed lefty, PC woke programs that have crippled black people since the ’60s called Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make it Harder For Blacks to Succeed .

No matter how many times PC implodes, white people will continue to inflict their well-intended tragedies upon minorities.

The Great White Wokeness continues. Here are 5 examples of white guilt gone horribly wrong. 1. BIG Pimpin’

In 1992 NY Democrat Senator Tom Harkin decided brown kids working in overseas sweatshops was bad and wrote a bill that would not allow the U.S. to import products made from child labor. Bangladesh saw the writing […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Share the truth













