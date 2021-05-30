Share the truth















Any Baltimore student who failed classes this school year will still be able to pass onto the next year regardless, the school board for the city has announced.

The announcement was made by Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises during a virtual meeting of the city’s school board on Tuesday . “As we approach the end of the 2020-2021 school year, we all recognize that students have experienced incredibly significant challenges and interruptions in their learning,” Santelises said, saying that the district has developed “a fair and straightforward process for evaluating and reporting students’ progress in the current school year.”

Santelises noted that work groups comprised of teachers, students, and others had been looking at their “existing assessment and grading practices and regulations through the lens of the unique circumstances that black people have faced.” Santelises did not confirm exactly what those “unique” circumstances were, or why black people were seemingly more affected by the pandemic than every other ethnic group. Will Trump win the 2024 election? Joan Dabrowski, the Baltimore City Schools Chief Academic Officer, said that the board was looking to avoid “the punitive approach to failing students and the default reaction to unfairly retain students,” and […]

