Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign committee will pay for her flight to Florida in March to visit her father after she initially attempted to use a nonprofit to charter the flight through a separate company.

The flight sparked an Federal Aviation Agency investigation , because the jet company was not authorized to operate charter flights.

Whitmer will also pay travel costs for her daughters, who flew back with her, according to Christopher Trebilcock, the legal counsel for her campaign and the Michigan Transition 2019 organization. Trebilcock made the revelations in a letter to House Oversight Chairman Steve Johnson.

Whitmer’s campaign will pay PVS Chemicals of Detroit for the $27,521 cost Florida flight as well as the $22,670 cost of private travel by plane to President Biden’s inauguration in January.

The change in payments came after the conservative Michigan Rising Action filed a complaint against Whitmer with the Internal Revenue Service, alleging the governor illegally used a nonprofit to fund a personal flight.

Whitmer’s security detail accompanied her to and from Florida between March 12 and March 15, a detail previously undisclosed. Previously, her office had said the governor’s trip was “two full days or less.”On Thursday, PVS Chemicals President David Nicholson said co-chairman James […]

