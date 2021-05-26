Share the truth















Many of us commentating on the 2020 Election understood just how vital the results of the election would be to the future of our country. I had been stating repeatedly that if Joe Biden won the election that America as we know it is almost certainly over.

My predictions were that if the Democrats gained control of the Federal government, they would take several steps to ensure that they remain in power for the remainder of my lifetime. They want to make Washington DC, Puerto Rico and possibly even the Samoan Islands states. This would ensure two to six more Democrat senators and several more Representatives. They want to make illegal immigrants citizens, which will increase the Dems’ voting base by 10-30 millions votes… they wouldn’t even have to cheat to win an election!

They want to lower the voting age from 18 down to 16. More Democrat voters. They want to give felons the right to vote. Even more Democrat votes. Every single thing that they want to implement comes down to one common theme: hang onto power for as long as possible.

At the same time, they are fundamentally changing the landscape of our society with their embracing of Critical Race Theory, Income Inequality, Climate Change and the shredding of the Constitution of the United States. If they have their way for the next three years, there’s no coming back from the utter destructions that will ensue.

This brings me to my prediction for what’s next: One of three scenarios are going to play out. The most likely scenario is the worst on… Conservatives concede and go back to business-as-usual and the globalists take over and fundamentally change America from the beacon of freedom and liberty to yet another socialist and globalist society. No more rights, no more liberties… no more freedom. Constitutionalists will become an enemy of the state. They’ll beat us down into submission. We’ll no longer be a free country.

The second scenario is slightly less likely, more divisive, but will also result in a possibility of freedom for a portion of Americans. In this scenario we see conservatives take a stand politically. This might be through red states banding together and pushing back against the tyranny of the federal government, refusing to submit to illegal and unconstitutional laws. In this scenario we see the potential for a civil war of sorts, whether states vs states (less likely) or an ideological war (more likely). I pray that it does not come to this, but if it does there’s at least a chance of preserving freedom for the portion of Americans that want it.

The final scenario is by far the least likely, but has the greatest reward. This is not a short-term sprint, but a long-term marathon. We win this battle by changing the hearts and minds of the America people with the truth of the Gospel and of the freedom and liberty written into the Constitution of the United States of America. In this scenario an army of American citizens would wake up to the evils of socialism and push back against the tyranny of the globalist agenda.

Our Founding Fathers understood checks and balances, and one of the biggest ones was the American people. If our government were to ever get out of control and drunk with power, they intended for the people to rise up and take back the nation. If we are going to accomplish this, we’ve got a lot of work to do!

We have a decision to make: Which path forward to we want to take. Option 1 ensures the destruction of America. Option 2 ensures that at least a portion of America will remain under tyrannical rule, yet risks include violence and civil war. Option 3 has a slim chance of success, but if we pull it off we’ll experience the saving of America and the preservation of the rights that we acknowledge are bestowed upon us by God Himself. I’m going for the latter.

Do not get complacent. Do not give up. Now is the time to wage this battle over the minds and hearts of the American people.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













