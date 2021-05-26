Share the truth















Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, internist and professor of medicine who has testified to the U.S. Senate, has explained that he is not against vaccines, and many of his patients have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Article by Art Moore from WND.

But he said in a new interview this week that with increasing reports of adverse effects, it’s too risky for people who have a more than 99% survival rate to receive one of the experimental vaccines.

“Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it,” he said in an interview with journalist and author John Leake.

“There are over 4,000 dead Americans, there are over 10,000 in Europe that die on days one, two and three after the vaccine,” said McCullough.

The figure for the United States comes from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. Between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 7, 2021, more than 190,000 adverse events were reported, with 4,057 deaths.

VAERS includes a disclaimer that says the reports “may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.”

But health care professionals who are concerned about the COVID shots point out the reports suggest the number of adverse events is exponentially higher than for previous vaccines. They point out that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administered under emergency use authorization by the FDA while they continue in trials expected to last another two and a half years, until Dec. 31, 2023.

“Why are we pushing this in a way where people’s jobs and education and livelihoods [rely] on a decision that could be potentially fatal?” McCullough asked.

He testified to the U.S. Senate last November against what he described as the federal government’s politicization of health care during the pandemic, curbing or blocking the availability of cheap, effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

In his interview with Leake, he said “the tension is high” as colleges and universities announce students who want to return to campus in the fall must be vaccinated.

“There are parents who say, ‘I want my kid to go to college this year, but I don’t want to lose ’em to the vaccine,'” McCullough said.

“They know what’s going on. The internet is full of these cases — blood clots, strokes, immediate death.”

McCullough has 600 peer-reviewed publications to his name. Many have appeared in top-tier journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet. He is the president of the Cardiorenal Society of America, the co-editor of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology and Cardiorenal Medicine. He has led monitoring safety boards in major drug trials.

See Dr. Peter McCullough’s remarks:

Last Thursday night in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, McCullough warned that the randomized vaccine trials excluded people who had been infected with COVID.

That means there is no safety data and no indication of the effectiveness of the vaccine for people who have been infected, he said.

Further, there are two studies from the U.K. and one from New York City that show higher rates of adverse events for recovered COVID-19 patients who are vaccinated.

“There’s no evidence of benefit and only evidence of harm,” he said.

McCullough said in an interview earlier this month with the Fox Nation show “Tucker Carlson Today” that pregnant women and others excluded from the trials should not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We never let anything pathogenic into a woman’s body who’s pregnant,” he said.

All of the vaccines produce a viral spike protein that is pathogenic and can cause blood clotting and damage blood vessels, he explained.

1 billion unwilling to get jab

More than 1 billion people worldwide were unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the first year of the pandemic, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Burma had the highest percentage of adults willing to get the vaccine at 96%. Kazakhstan had the lowest at 25%. People living in Eastern Europe and former Soviet states were the least inclined to get the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 39.2% of the total U.S. population.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenksy has explained her agency’s effort to combat “vaccine hesitancy.”

“We believe and know that the science moved quickly. We’ve enrolled 100,000 people in these trials and the science stood on the shoulders of years and years of work before to be able to deliver these vaccines,” Walensky told reporters in April during a virtual news conference.

“If people are worried about the side effects, we can convey the data of over 200 million vaccine doses and the safety and the scrutiny of that safety,” she continued. “So we need to meet people where they are and understand why they might be hesitant and then give them the information that combats that hesitancy.”

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













