Share the truth















There hasn’t been a police department more brutalized in recent memory. In Seattle, cops have been pummeled by a psycho city council. It’s not shocking. Seattle is left-wing. The residents are left-wing. They’re all nuts. The mayor allowed armed leftists to seize portions of the city. The ‘summer of love’ came crashing down when—shocker—people started to get shot and killed inside the autonomous zone. They have hamstrung the police and spit in their faces. After a summer of riots and not being allowed to restore order, along with an overall anti-police atmosphere, are we shocked that scores of cops have fled Seattle? Around 20 percent of the police force has left (via CBS News ): The Seattle Police Department is struggling under the backlash of recent police reforms. The state of Washington has just enacted a dozen police reform laws, following nearly a year of protests over police brutality.

According to one social justice group, more than $840 million were cut from U.S. police budgets in 2020.

This has caused a shortage of police in Seattle. The police chief tells CBS News that 260 officers, which is almost 20 percent of the force, have left in the past year and a […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Share the truth













