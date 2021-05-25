Share the truth















NATIONAL FILE senior reporter Patrick Howley delivered a blistering speech denouncing America’s globalist political elites at the Faith and Freedom conference, organized by Matt Couch in the Dallas, Texas area.

Patrick Howley is a longtime reporter who has exposed major stories including the Department of Veterans Affairs scandal , Ralph Northam’s racist yearbook photo , Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham’s adulterous affair, and Joe Biden’s daughter Ashli Biden’s diary .

Howley recently forced establishment Republican Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to back out of an expected U.S. Senate run when Howley exposed Merrill’s affair , paving the way for America First candidate Mo Brooks.

Howley vowed to be uncompromising when it comes to exposing the Republican Establishment, declaring, “Liz Cheney…she’s not going to be one of our leaders anymore. And I’ll tell you another thing: Kevin McCarthy ‘aint going to be one of our leaders anymore either. We are going to win more seats in the 2022 midterm than any insurgent populist movement has ever won in the history of this country. We’re going to pick our own Speaker, and then Donald Trump’s going to win a third term!”

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

Share the truth













