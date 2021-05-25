Share the truth















Warner Media ‘Spun Off’ To Discovery

Screenshot Youtube Last week AT&T announced the ‘spin off’ of Warner Media, acquired three years ago in AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner. The entertainment assets will form a NewCo with Discovery. AT&T will refocus efforts on its core communications business.

Does anyone notice the buried lead in the two paragraphs below from CNBC describing the deal?

Under the agreement, AT&T will unwind its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which closed just under three years ago and form a new media company with Discovery. The deal would create a new business, separate from AT&T, that could be valued at as much as $150 billion, including debt, according to The Financial Times , reported CNBC.

AT&T said it would receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. AT&T shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company, while Discovery shareholders would own 29%, it added.

Yes, you guessed it — AT&T turned an entertainment powerhouse worth $85 billion into a shell of itself in only three years, worth $43 billion. That must have been hard work!All we have to do is tell […]

