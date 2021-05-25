Share the truth















I Shopped At Costco For A Year, Here’s What I Won’t Buy Again 39 Completely Unsettling Historical Photos. #13 is Chilling 30 Jaw-dropping Amazingly Timed Sports Photos A police investigation is currently looking into a suspicious package that was mailed to the home of Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), ABC News reports.

In a statement posted Monday on Facebook, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the package by the U.S. Capitol Police earlier that same day. The package was taken away from Senator Paul’s home and sent to the Bowling Green Fire Department for secure analysis. Although the search found the package’s contents to be “non-toxic,” the department said that “further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and the package.”

The FBI also released a statement confirming that it would be cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office “by providing forensic and technical support for this investigation.”

Responding to the incident, Senator Paul tweeted Monday night that “I take these threats immensely seriously,” and that “as a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family.”

Paul was referencing a recent tirade from a musician named Richard Marx, who […]

Read the whole story at amgreatness.com

Share the truth













