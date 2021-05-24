Share the truth















On Jan. 17, The Associated Press reported that the U.S. military, as part of a Trump administration directive, had completed its withdrawal from the African nation of Somalia. The entire process had taken about a year.

The reason U.S. troops were in Somalia in the first place was to promote regional security and combat al-Shabab, a terrorist organization with links to al-Qaeda.

Whether this troop withdrawal was a good idea is a matter of debate, but if the United States is going to make a decision to pull out, it should stick to it. Even across different administrations, we need a reliable foreign policy.

However, Ahmed Madobe, president of Jubaland, a federal member state within Somalia, posted a photo on Twitter early this month that showed him with uniformed American soldiers. Met with US forces operating in Jubaland under @USAfricaCommand .

to discuss ways to inhance the fight against Al-shabaab.

The fight Against Al-shabaab is a priority for Somalia and its partners. pic.twitter.com/FJH6uJahJz — Ahmed Sheikh Mohamed Islam (@PresidentMadobe) May 4, 2021 “Met with US forces operating in Jubaland under @USAfricaCommand to discuss ways to inhance the fight against Al-shabaab,” Madobe said. “The fight Against Al-shabaab is a priority for Somalia and […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

Share the truth













