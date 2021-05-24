Share the truth















Soviet Premier Khrushchev congratulates American Van Cliburn on winning the Tchaikovsky Competition in 1958…a competition a Russian was supposed to win! New Stage in Prague The Show: Living Abroad

The Location: Prague

Hostess Chi-Lan Lieu was viewing the stunningly banal architecture built during Communism’s heyday in Prague when that hilarious one-liner just kinda slipped out: “Communism is so boring!” she exclaimed.

You hear a lot of things about Communism. But Chi-Lan is right! Communist art, Communist music, Communist literature, life in general under Communism pretty much sucked. No one ever really says, “I gotta get me some of that “… not even the Lefties. They push the policies of Socialism but I’ve never heard one of them actually blurt out, “America should be just like Mother Russia during the 1970s.” They wouldn’t dare!

In the face of ugly buildings, ugly art and atonal music, Communists had just one home run swing: killing people. They excel at that. Otherwise, there’s really not much to do under Communism except drink. Understanding the Times

If you’ve been reading AMERICA: The Blog for awhile, you may’ve noticed I don’t talk about Socialism nor Communism nor Marxism nor other forms of government very much. There’s a good […]

