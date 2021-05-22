Share the truth















Retired Supervisory Special ICE Agent and author of the true story, “Agent Under Fire,” Victor Avila, traveled to the southern border to investigate how well Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are protecting our national security. What Avila found was astounding.

100 Percent Fed Up – In Avila’s first video, he can be seen hopping over puddles to get to the Mexico-U.S. border as he easily makes his way across the Rio Grande in Hudspeth County, TX, east of El Paso County.

Watch: TRENDING: Breaking: Georgia Judge Calls for Forensic Audit of Fulton County Ballots After Large Discrepancies Found in Ballot Batches

In his next video, Avila shows an actual bridge that stretches from Mexico to the U.S. Victor filmed the bridge in the dark of night and showed viewers where drug cartels are dropping off drugs for drug dealers to move across the bridge and into America.

On Friday, Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up, and Joe Hoft of the Gateway Pundit spoke with Victor Avila. They discussed the exploitation of children on our border to help drug cartels and dangerous criminals walk freely into the United States.

Avila explained to Patty and Joe that several miles of our southern border […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













