Anti-Israel protest in Manhattan (Spencer Platt / Getty) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were filmed Thursday as they attacked Jews in Manhattan — allegedly harassing and beating pro-Israel counter-demonstrators; shooting fireworks at a crowd of onlookers; and spitting on diners eating in a local restaurant.

Some of the violence appeared to be mutual, as fights broke out between the two sides, facing off in Times Square. However, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators appeared to instigate and escalate the violence. One group (above) burned an Israeli flag.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a pro-Israel Democrat who is also the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, documented the violence, as did several citizen journalists who witnessed the violence as it unfolded. HAPPENING NOW: Palestinian harassment fleet drives by Jews in Manhattan, threatening violence while screaming antisemitic slurs. See next tweet for proof of the firebomb one of them threw at a Jewish target and their subsequent arrest on the scene. #AntiZionismIsAntisemitism pic.twitter.com/3t5KAIMKtN Palestinians threw a mini firebomb at Jews in New York City moments ago. pic.twitter.com/rK7gXEEuql One Palestinian assailant was arrested (unclear if he was the fire bomber) pic.twitter.com/oen6yl6zSm Other sources, Right Scoop noted , filmed the alleged firebomb attack and its aftermath (violence, language warning): JUST […]

