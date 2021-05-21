Share the truth















A group of Texas sheriffs and immigration patriots are rallying to demand for Governor Greg Abbott to close the border and end the crisis that is jeopardizing state and national security.

The organization is putting on a Border Crisis Rally this weekend to put the focus on the border being flooded constantly since Biden was instilled in the White House via military force. Abbott has talked tough on the matter but done little to actually fix the problem.

The tagline for the protest slated to commence on Saturday, May 22nd from 4pm to 6pm CST at the Kinney County Civic Center in Brackettville is “WE ASKED FOR HELP…AND NO ONE CAME!” They are emerging to become the leaders needed to fight back against open border insanity.

Maria Espinoza, National Director for The Remembrance Project , is stressing for the need of this protest because the situation is worsening rapidly without much of a response from Abbott and other Republican leaders in Austin.

“More than 25 Texas counties have filed Declarations of Disaster. The counties’ actions are fueled by Texas residents who are concerned for the safety and welfare of their families and businesses. Nothing has been done to end the border crisis so, […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

