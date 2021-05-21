Share the truth















Radio talk show host Matt Siegel walked off set after he was told to stop criticizing Demi Lovato’s recent coming out as “Non-binary,” according to The Daily Wire . ‘Matty, out’: Audio clip of Matt Siegel (Matty in the Morning) @Kiss108 apparently quitting live on the air this morning (via Kevin Doyle) pic.twitter.com/YToNubWkJr — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 19, 2021 “I’m against her binary thing; I think she’s a troubled woman, and a lot of young people are taking her seriously, and it bothers me,” Siegel stated.

“But of course, it’s a comedy show, so I did it in the context of jokes.”

“We were having fun with it, and my boss called up and said that I’d crossed the line and they didn’t want me talking about it anymore.”

“I responded by saying, ‘If I can’t talk about what I’m thinking at this point in my career, I don’t want to be on the radio anymore.’”

“There’s no ill feeling between me and my boss or me and my company, none.”

“They’re doing their jobs. I get it. They got a lot of heat this morning, people complaining about things I said on the air. He doesn’t want me to be fired. His […]

Read the whole story at www.chicksonright.com

Share the truth













