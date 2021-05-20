Share the truth















While the Democrats have focused Americans’ attention once again on the January 6th Capitol riots, the Biden administration has quietly released deadly Islamist terrorists from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay.

“The Biden administration has approved three detainees at Guantánamo Bay for release to countries that agree to impose security conditions on them, including the oldest of the remaining wartime prisoners, lawyers and United States government officials said,” the NY Times reported.

“The approvals raised to nine the number of the 40 detainees currently at the wartime prison who have been approved for transfer to other countries,” the Times’ report continued. “But it is unclear where the three men will go, or when, in part because the State Department has to make diplomatic and security arrangements with countries to take them.”

The Islamic terrorists are jihadists with high-level associations, including some to terminated al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Saifullah Paracha was “an Al Qaeda bagman and terror plotter, and met with Usama bin Laden in the fall of 2000,” as reported by PJTV’s Victoria Taft. The Pakistani terrorist is pictured below. Saifullah Paracha pic.twitter.com/l8Z8H7Bb14 — Adult in the Room Podcast (@adultinthe) May 19, 2021 Uthman Abdul al-Rahim was a guard for Oesama […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth













