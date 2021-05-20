Share the truth















Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her office would be joining the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s years-long criminal investigation of the Trump Organization.

But James’ has been wanting to go after Trump since before she even became the attorney general.

In a video shared to Twitter by Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday, James can be seen — as a private citizen while running for state attorney general — making a slew of comments about going after Donald Trump, bringing him down, and taking down his businesses.

The video makes clear that she prejudged the criminal investigation of Donald Trump and the Trump Organization before she inherited that investigation after winning the election in 2018.

Prosecutors have to be both objectively fair and perceived as objectively fair.

James' prior remarks make it more than clear the investigation is politically motivated.

