The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson interviewed Arizona Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) refused to attend the Senate’s meeting on Tuesday, with the Arizona Senate Audit team.

On Monday, the MCBOS failed to attend a meeting requested by Senate Leader Karen Fann covering her devastating letter to the Board on May 12. Instead, they held their own meeting Monday, in response to her letter.

Jordan Conradson from The Gateway Pundit discussed these recent events with Senator Borrelli. Conradson: The Board of supervisors refused to attend their meeting yesterday. What does that tell you? TRENDING: House Intel Republicans: “Under the Leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci” US Likely Engaged in Dangerous Research in China, Covid-19 Escaped Wuhan Lab Borrelli: It’s very disappointing because Senator Fann had questions about things that they had found, and they were legitimate questions… It was very disappointing that the meeting they had Monday was all accusatory and totally defensive and it really wasn’t warranted because the letter than Karen Fann sent to the supervisor was not accusatory. It was just asking questions on some of the things that were found… for them to not show up on Monday was […]

