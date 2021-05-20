Share the truth















President Biden Returns To White House From Michigan Nearly two dozen attorneys general from across the U.S. are pushing the Biden administration to stop its push to advance far-left propaganda, including critical race theory and the 1619 Project, in the U.S. public education system.

“The group’s criticism centered on recent proposals from the Department of Education that detail plans in April to provide grants under American History and Civics Education programs for a curriculum teaching diversity and the effects of ‘systemic’ inequality,” Fox News reported . “The department’s proposal on April 19 referenced the 1619 Project, a series of long-form essays that seeks to reframe American history by analyzing the long-term consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a group of 20 state attorneys general against the Biden administration’s efforts to impose “the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project, and other similar curriculum into America’s classrooms.”

“This proposed rule aims to co-opt America’s traditional U.S. history and civics curriculum by imposing the deeply flawed and radical teachings of critical race theory into the classroom,” Attorney General Rokita said. “I’m thankful for the leadership of my colleagues in joining us to […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth













