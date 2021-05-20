Share the truth















AP Photo/Andrew Harnik There’s been talk around Washington, D.C. for the past couple of weeks that David Chipman, the gun control activist nominated by Joe Biden to head up the agency where he served for more than two decades, could soon get a confirmation hearing in the Senate. We haven’t seen anything scheduled as of yet, but there are some signs that Democrats are inching forward towards a vote, including a new letter penned by 17 anti-gun AGs spinning Chipman’s record and pledging their support for his nomination.

“As the chief law and law enforcement officers in our respective states and territories, many of us regularly work with ATF to combat violent criminals and gun trafficking in our communities,” the attorneys general wrote.

“Our partnerships with ATF have proven invaluable in eliminating criminal organizations, fighting gun trafficking, and ensuring that the reasonable restrictions placed on gun possession are enforced without harming law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. Mr. Chipman understands the agency inside-and-out, having served there for 25 years,” they added.

The letter was led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and signed by 16 others, including the attorneys general of New York, Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, California, Vermont, Nevada, […]

