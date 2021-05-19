Share the truth















In this file photo, Demi Lovato posed for photos at he “2015 American Music Awards,” which broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22, 2015, at 8:00pm ET on ABC. I do not write this to be cruel or judgmental. And I certainly don’t want to hurt anyone. To the contrary, I want to help. But I do write with a sense of urgency, both to the nation and to confused individuals like singer Demi Lovato, the latest to identify as non-binary and want to be called “they.”

To the nation, I say this: Wake up! We are losing touch with reality and engaging in dangerous semantic and ideological games. Worse still, we are not providing the real help that struggling people need.

To Demi Lovato, I say this: You are not non-binary, existing outside the realm of male or female. You are a confused woman needing help from the inside out. That’s why I will not refer to you as “they.” And I truly say this in love. You Can’t Substitute Perception for Reality

