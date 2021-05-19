Share the truth















53rd annual UFO Encounter in Roswell, New Mexico A forthcoming report on the Defense Department’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program and its investigations into “unidentified aerial phenomenon” is expected to be “difficult to explain” according to officials close to the matter, and it will contain information about UFO sightings “all over the world,” not just those reported by the American military.

The report is expected shortly, as the end of a 180-day countdown, which began when President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law in December, is nearing. CNN reported , at the time, that a “stipulation” that the director of National Intelligence and the secretary of defense had six months to produce information about the Threat Identification Program, “was tucked into the ‘committee comment’ section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which was contained in the massive spending bill.”

Pentagon sources told the Daily Wire the report will likely be released June 1.

As the Daily Wire reported over the weekend , Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told CBS’s 60 Minutes that “there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.” Others who spoke to “60 Minutes” noted that and […]

