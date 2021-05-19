Share the truth















Washington, DC USA 1 11 2021 Donald Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act to hold on to power The next phase of the ongoing witch hunt against former President Donald J. Trump is fully underway with the announcement of a criminal investigation into his business dealings.

On Tuesday, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement that the ongoing civil probe of the Trump Organization has been upgraded to a “criminal capacity”. This comes as a major escalation that could complicate the possibility of a 2024 White House run by Trump.

***Help Us Take Down The Liberal Media With Our FREE News App!***

According to spokesperson Fabian Levy,ae “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

The move smacks of political persecution with both James and Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. being Democrats with higher political aspirations. One thing is certain, nothing could elevate their profiles higher with fellow Democrats than bringing indictments against the ex-POTUS. Breaking News: The […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Share the truth













