(Santiago Covarrubias/Sun Times via AP) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn’t even hiding the ball at this point. While her city continues to mimic a common dumpster fire , according to multiple reports, she’s decided that being an overt racist is the right path forward. Lightfoot’s spokeswoman asserted that the mayor will only grant interviews to “black and brown people” while refusing to speak to any white journalists.

Apparently, being anti-science and announcing she’s not lifting her city’s mask mandate wasn’t enough. I’m not sure what else you’d call this latest move except racism. As ⁦ @chicagosmayor ⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021 Racism is good again, I guess? This kind of support for re-segregation is a common facet of the ideology of the woke, with racially segregated “safe spaces” becoming more common on America’s university campuses, for example. Despite that, racism is racism, and any discrimination should be called out for what it is, even if some completely misguided individuals view it as some kind of “push-back” to soothe their emotional […]

