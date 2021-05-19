Share the truth















January 6th is ingrained into the minds of millions of Americans across the country. For the Left and many Republicans that watch the Mainstream Media, that was the day that the Trump “incited” his supporters to “storm the Capitol building” as a part of a “violent insurrection.” For Conservatives and Trump supporters, that was the day that we were falsely accused of being violent extremists and even domestic terrorists. Either way you look at it, the sixth of January will be an infamous day in the minds of Americans for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately for us Conservatives, what occurred that day has been a thorn in our side, causing many to turn on President Trump. The concession has been made in the mainstream that it was, in fact, an insurrection for the purposes of overthrowing the government. As we all remember, this led to the impeachment of Donald Trump.

The fact is, however, that the facts do not support these claims. Mindy Robinson wrote an extremely compelling article over on Matt Couch’s The DC Patriot, titled What Really Happened at the Capitol: Questions that Need Answers. She makes the case that there is way too much information about that day to pin the blame onto President Trump and his supporters. In fact, the very fact that the Democrats jumped at the chance to impeach the President before even investigating what actually happened shows just how weaponized narratives have become.

Throughout President Trump’s impeachment trial, we heard repeatedly that the “insurrection” was violent and resulted in deaths of multiple people. The facts, however, disprove that claim, since even the police officer who died reportedly from blunt force trauma by a fire extinguisher, when in reality the autopsy proved otherwise and that his death was not caused by any behavior from the protesters.

On January 6th, I wrote an article as I was watching all that transpired that day making the case that I had a feeling that this was all a setup. As Mindy pointed out in her article, “multiple people witnessed shuttle buses of Antifa being escorted in by the Capitol police” and “videos of cops removing barriers, opening doors, and waving people in start popping up all over social media, most of it ending up getting suppressed and the people suspended.”

According to reports, “both Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell refused to add extra security measures days BEFORE the riot, despite growing concerns and a request by DC Police Chief Steven Sund.” That’s not a red flag at all, right? Even the most staunch Democrat has to admit that there’s at least a possibility that this was a setup by the establishment crowd to oust President Trump if they have even an ounce of intellectual honesty… not that many of them do.

Just as we are seeing with Maricopa County continually hiding as much as they possibly can, the same strategy is being used in regards to the events of January 6th. As Mindy explains, “As of this day, the Capitol police have also refused to release the 24/7 security footage inside the Capitol building even though it’s supposed to be public record. Instead they released cherry picked footage, and screenshots of the “insurrectionists” they wanted the public’s help finding. Why? Are there other people or things on those tapes you don’t want people to identify or see?”

What’s going on here? There are still so many unanswered questions. I highly encourage you to read Mindy’s entire article, as it makes the case that there is a coverup of what appears to be a sinister plot. If we care at all about the future of the country, we are going to have to clear our names and reputations from the false accusations and slanderous lies about Trump supporters on that infamous day. This is one of those stories that we cannot just let slip by… we must confront it head on and expose the Deep State for the corrupt frauds that they truly are.

