WHAT HAS CHANGED SINCE VE DAY AND VJ DAY?

“On Victory in Europe Day, or V-E Day, Germany unconditionally surrendered its military forces to the Allies, including the United States. On May 8, 1945 – known as Victory in Europe Day or V-E Day – celebrations erupted around the world to mark the end of World War II in Europe.”

“V-J Day, or Victory over Japan Day, marks the end of World War II, one of the deadliest and most destructive wars in history. When President Harry S. Truman announced on Aug. 14, 1945, that Japan had surrendered unconditionally, war-weary citizens around the world erupted in celebration.”

“Aboard the Missouri, Supreme Commander of Allied Forces Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur signed the Instrument of Surrender for the United Nations, and Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz signed for the United States. Halsey, MacArthur and Nimitz were five-star officers.”

As a baby boomer, I grew up in the afterglow of World War II watching black and white news reels before Saturday afternoon matinées of both the war in Europe and the war in the Pacific. I grew up feeling that the United States of America was, and rightfully should be, invincible and that no one should dare ever challenge us.

I was too young during the Korean War to know what was happening at the time, but it became evident that conflict had not ended in victory the way World Wars I & II had. Something changed and I don’t believe that it was a lack of military prowess. It was that America started going soft. I hate to use those words but that’s what has happened.

KOREAN WAR

“The fighting ended on 27 July 1953 when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed. The agreement created the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to separate North and South Korea, and allowed the return of prisoners. However, no peace treaty was ever signed, and the two Koreas are technically still at war, engaged in a frozen conflict.”

Sometimes, I’ve even been brash enough to refer to that conflict 70 years ago as the First Korean War. The sequel has not yet been written in the annals of history, but it could happen in your lifetime.

The Korean War isn’t remembered much today, except by the families of those who made their patriotic sacrifice on behalf of our country. But it did set a precedent in that it ended inconclusively in an armistice or truce rather than with the unconditional surrender of the enemy.

President Harry Truman who had made that heart-wrenching decision to end World War II had left office and it was D-Day architect General Dwight David Eisenhower as our 34th president who got us out of the Korean conflict, but without resolving the issues that are ever so much still present today.

To me, the 1950s in small-town America were an idyllic era. I can’t speak for everyone, but it was more a time of innocence in the places that I lived in Oklahoma and in Oregon. But, all that fell apart in the 1960s.

VIETNAM

“Youth in Asia is NOT euthanasia!”

Yes, that is a real slogan from that era. The thought that it has stuck with me for about 55 years or so now demonstrates how profound that sentiment actually was and still is. But my reaction was not the same as many of my contemporaries who came of military age during the Psychedelic 60s.

I did not drop acid and drop out. I did not just do my own thing. I registered as required by the law under the Selective Service System and was classified 2-S with a student deferment as I was still in high school and then beginning college. As I was working and did not maintain sufficient class credits, I took the Selective Service physical and was reclassified as 1-A, eligible for the military draft. This was all before the lottery system based upon birthdays came into effect.

I volunteered and was called by the U.S. Air Force, reporting for duty at the induction station in downtown Los Angeles two days before my 20th birthday. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, followed by a year out in West Texas, I spent most of my military time in the Pacific in the Philippines and on Okinawa, but was never assigned in Vietnam and did not enter a combat zone.

Like so many other young Americans, I went abroad and did my active duty military service. Some fled to Canada to escape the draft. Some became high-profile draft-dodgers like Cassius Clay. Others did their duty. More than 58,000 of them have their names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Wall in Washington DC. Others, even today, as senior citizens are still suffering the effects of exposure to Agent Orange. Some, like one of my very good friends, came home a quadriplegic.

But, for those who went, as well as for those who did not, Vietnam really changed forever the perception of the United States as invincible. The indomitable spirit of America has not been with us ever since.

I won’t go into a long diatribe about American politicians who sent other people’s sons, and some daughters, into harm’s way in a war which those inside the DC Beltway did not have the guts or the decency to follow through to ultimate victory.

The Tet Offensive was not a military victory for Ho Chi Minh and the Communists, but it was a psychological tragedy for our own country. Coupled with the terrible incident and loss of civilian lives at Mỹ Lai [which sounds like the English words “Me Lie”], the United States simply lost resolve to do whatever was necessary to win, and thus withdrew.

I will never say we lost the war in Vietnam militarily. “We”, actually “they”, meaning some benighted politicians in our nation’s capital, simply didn’t finish what they started. One common element between Korea and Vietnam is that Americans all too often mistakenly think of all Asians as a monolith without understanding the differences between and among the various nationalities and ethnicities. That’s why the so-called Domino Theory was very simplistic in nature.

The takeaway from Vietnam is that we could have won, we should have won, but we have only ourselves to blame for the fact that we did not win. This self-defeatist attitude has carried on to all our major military conflicts ever since to this very day.

IRAN

We have been in a kinetic war with Iran since 1979 when the Shah’s regime was overthrown, after being intentionally undermined by President James Earl Carter Jr. It was replaced by an Islamic theocracy and terrorist regime which is still running amok and killing Americans around the world 42 years later. Other than President Trump’s order to assassinate Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, we have taken this fight lying down.

On January 2, 2020, in an article for NOQ Report, entitled “Peace Through Strength”, I wrote these prophetic words:

“So, the United States needs to start evaluating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force as potential military targets. Let General Soleimani hunker down in his bunker instead of him paying Hamas or PIJ in Gaza to lob rockets at Israeli PM Netanyahu.”

I claim absolutely zero credit for what happened but this just indicates that I at least foresaw what was about to happen. But, that was the Trump era not the Biden era. I realize we jumped a little ahead, but I wanted to follow the thought on Iran to indicate that we still today have not determined to do whatever we have to do to keep an avowed enemy from killing Americans and endangering our best ally Israel.

Lebanon

I put Lebanon as a subheading under Iran rather than a category all its own, because it is indeed little, if anything, more than a surrogate for the Islamic ideologues in Tehran. Hezbollah simply carries out the reign of terror from Lebanese soil.

But, that could have turned out very differently back in 1983 if President Ronald Reagan had reacted differently to the bombing of the U.S. Embassy on April 18th followed by the attack on the Marine Barracks on October 23rd. The Gipper is duly credited with his strength against the Soviet Union and ending the Cold War. But I candidly must admit that he did not do what needed to be done against Iran back then.

Hamas in Gaza

Whatever the ideological schism between Shia and Sunni Islam, Hamas is just as much a surrogate of Iran as they attempt unsuccessfully to wipe out the Jewish state of Israel. Nobody in America has the determination to eliminate the terror regime in Tehran, least of all Joe Biden and his handlers.

BOTH PERSIAN GULF WARS

I’m not going to go into detail about American interventions in Grenada, Panama and Somalia. I just now realized that the one in Grenada commenced on October 25, 1983, just two days after the Marine Barracks attack in Lebanon. None of these events left any inspiring recollections of Americans today about our collective national resolve to prevail against an able enemy.

General Douglas MacArthur once said “old soldiers never die, they just fade away,” but the determination to actually win wars seems to have passed away when he did. It was Harry Truman who kept him from winning the war in Korea.

None of our Commanders-in Chief, or the Generals and Admirals under their command, have had the unrelenting determination of the military leader who fulfilled his promise when he had to leave the Philippines during the Japanese Occupation as he declared “I shall return!” In other words, that America, whether or not we started a war, will absolutely be the one to finish it!

Now, let’s talk about the first Persian Gulf War and why it was that President George HW Bush stopped short of Baghdad and refused to depose Saddam Hussein, leaving that task to his son a dozen years later. It appears that Bush 41 understood what Bush 43 could not comprehend, that creating a vacuum by removing a despot such as Saddam would be filled by a greater enemy next door in Iran.

Saddam harbored the Palestinian terrorist who killed a Japanese youth with a bomb left on Pan Am 830 into Honolulu on August 11th, 1982, so I am no apologist for him in any manner, shape or form. I was working for the U.S. Customs Service at Honolulu International Airport that day and processed the survivors from that flight.

But evil has many personifications, of which Saddam Hussein was but one. I was at U.S. Customs Service HQ in Washington DC when Iraq invaded Kuwait and I helped enforce the embargo against Saddam’s regime. It was obvious even then that neighboring Syria was complicit in his atrocities, just as they now permit Iran to control much of their territory.

I don’t want to get too far afield here because we’re talking about why America has lost our determination to win wars. I would contend that the number one reason is that we are incapable of properly identifying the true enemy!

The emergence of the Chinese Communist Party was much more to be concerned about during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Korea and Vietnam have both had their tyrants but their power pales in comparison to that of Beijing.

Likewise in the Middle East, America has failed to recognize the true essence of the enemy. Whereas with the CCP, it is Marxism, we must realize that with all our conflicts in Southwest Asia, Africa and Europe, in the modern era, it is another ideology which demands world domination and subjugation of all humankind. The teachings of a 7th century Arab have killed more people in the world then those of Karl Marx.

I’m not even going to put a subheading here for Afghanistan, because it is not a true source of terror, but rather just a breeding ground and battlefield. If it’s not Afghanistan, it’s going to be somewhere else. Watch the daily news to see where the Islamic terror command center moves to next.

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE IDEOLOGY

Over the years, America has eliminated some notorious terrorists, many of whose names you will not even recognize today as do those of us who have followed the threat since 9/11/2001. I expect you all have heard of Osama bin Laden, but new 18-year-old voters in 2022, born in 2004, were only 7 or 8 years old when he was eliminated [over the expressed objections of Joe Biden, by the way].

Do you remember American traitors Adam Gadahn, Anwar al-Awlaki, Omar Hammami or perhaps Adnan el-Shukrijumah? Never mind, I didn’t think so. None of them was loyal to an identifiable foreign state upon which America could declare war. Rather, they were devoted to an ideology.

In World War II, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan were nation-states. Today, China is a nation-state. Whether we shall someday once again have Congress declare war remains to be seen. I do contend we are nearer to that point than we have been in my lifespan. However, the overwhelming majority of the nearly billion and a half people of China are decent human beings. It is the Marxist ideology of their Communist masters that poses the threat to world security.

Without relitigating our recent presidential election, about which I have written extensively, all you have to do is open your eyes and look around you to see that Marxist ideology is right here in these United States of America. BLM. Antifa. The Democrat Party.

Da’wah (Arabic: دعوة), “invitation”, is the act of inviting or calling people to embrace Islam, and is a necessary prerequisite to violent jihad. We ought to listen less to the propaganda from the Ayatollah Khamenei or Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif than we do to Congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, along with their useful idiots such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

THE NEXT WAR

The next war is already breeding here in our own homeland. It isn’t just being plotted in miserable hell-holes around the world. It has already penetrated our own United States government in the persons of legislators who imperil their oath of office to support and defend the United States Constitution through their allegiance to and preference for Islamic Sharia law.

It also exists in Congressmen who think with their zipper rather than their brain and sleep with Chinese spies, such as Eric Swalwell of California. But, hey y’all, let’s go try to expel conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia as we do that famous ostrich maneuver.

CONCLUSION

This historical retrospective reveals our vulnerability in a lack of resolve. But even more urgent is our utter failure to recognize the ideological factor to identify both current and potential enemies. We will never win a war against an enemy if we don’t even realize they are the enemy. If anything is intuitive, that better be!

