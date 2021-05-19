Share the truth















The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s scientific journal – which has discussed controversial “gain-of-function” research – counts scientists from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on its editorial board.

The Editor-in-Chief of the journal – Virologica Sinica – is Shi Zhengli, the Director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases. Eight additional researchers from the Wuhan lab – believed by many to be the source of COVID-19 – serve on the editorial board.

Another member of the journal’s editorial board, however, has ties to Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Jens Kuhn, the Director of Virology at the Integrated Research Facility which is “ part of the NIAID’s Division of Clinical Research (DCR) within NIH” according to the agency, is listed as a member of the journal’s editorial board.

His professional bio notes he “specializes in highly virulent viral human and animal pathogens” as one of “two Principal Scientists” at the NIAID-funded venture :

“I am a Principal at Tunnell Government Services (TGS), tasked as one of two Principal Scientists and the Director of Virology at NIH/NIAID/DCR’s Biosafety Level 4 facility, the Integrated Research Facility at Fort Detrick (IRF-Frederick) […]

